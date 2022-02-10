Advertisement

Large crowd protests masks outside Governor Pritzker’s news conference

By Ali Rasper
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A large crowd of parents shouted outside the news conference with Governor Pritzker spreading their message to end the mask mandate in schools.

It’s a battle the parents waged at the start of this pandemic and while the Governor intends on ending the mask mandate for most sites by the end of the month, the parents in the protest say it’s too little too late.

“When there’s something this important, fighting for freedom, standing for the kids being the voice for the voiceless, we’ll show up, we’ll show up,” said Jim McIlroy, a concerned parent.

When McIlroy and others learned Governor JB Pritzker would be in Rockford Thursday, they decided to welcome him in their own way.

“We’ve got a lot of people that are ready to be a part of the change,” McIlroy said.

They’re picketing over the latest news on the mask mandate in schools; a temporary restraining order barring the enforcement of the mandate while the court decides its legality.

Some schools dropped the mandate, some didn’t.

“To be perfectly frank, I mean I think I don’t know how anybody can determine that on the 28th that we no longer have to worry but we got to worry between now and the 28th so it really is political theater, he’s out just trying to get votes right now,” McIlroy said.

The Governor says Illinois is trying to drop the mandate.

“We are I don’t know whether they’re not watching the news...we are, we’ve talked about that,” Pritzker said.

But, he says it must be done safely.

“The most important thing we can do is make sure that our kids are able to go to in person learning safely, that’s the most important thing, I think we all have seen that over the course of this pandemic and so making sure that we’re carefully removing masks and carefully removing mitigations from schools, that’s what we’re all about,” Pritzker said.

Some of the parents in the demonstration used this opportunity to push for Republican Gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey.

They say they want Pritzker to know his time in office is ticking.

