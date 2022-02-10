Advertisement

Judge orders federal protection for gray wolves be restored

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, released by the Oregon Department of Fish and...
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, released by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, a wolf from the Snake River Pack passes by a remote camera in eastern Wallowa County, Oregon.(Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont (AP) — A judge has ordered federal protections to be restored for gray wolves across much of the U.S. after they were removed in the waning days of the Trump administration.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White said in Thursday’s ruling that the Fish and Wildlife Service failed to show wolf populations could be sustained in the Midwest and portions of the West without protection under the Endangered Species Act.

Wildlife advocates had argued state-sponsored hunting threatened to reverse the gray wolf’s recovery over the past several decades.

The ruling does not directly impact wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, which remain under state jurisdiction.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Mill Tap deals with aftermath of weekend shooting.
Bar shooting leaves community afraid for safety
Fatal Car Crash
Victim identified in fatal Boone County crash
Gov. JB Pritzker will present his full plan to remove the statewide indoor mask mandate...
Pritzker to lift indoor mask mandate by Feb. 28, will remain for schools
Ogle County Sheriff's respond to a crash at Kennedy Hill Rd. Tuesday evening.
Motorist air-lifted after serious crash in Byron
Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of...
Illinois dentist accused of diverting patients’ anesthesia drug for personal use

Latest News

An autonomous Black Hawk helicopter took flight in Kentucky on Saturday.
Black Hawk helicopter makes first pilot-less autonomous flight
Donterrius Barnett, 37, was found guilty of murder in the 2017 shooting death of 16-year-old...
Man found guilty in 2017 murder of Rockford 16-year-old
President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke about Tritium's plans to build a manufacturing facility in...
States get go-ahead to build electric car charging stations
"Everyone has less money in their pockets today because of high drug prices, drug costs and...
Biden puts focus on drug prices in fight against inflation