IceHogs, Hard Rock Casino Rockford announce new partnership and suite

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pig, pucks and pressing your luck.. That may be the best way to describe the newest partnership at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Leaders at the Hard Rock Casino Rockford are calling their new deal with the Rockford IceHogs a “Piggy Back Partnership”. Friday night will mark the debut of the all new 56-seat center ice premium club known as “The Stage presented by Hard Rock Casino”. Among the amenities in the newest suite includes a private buffet, bar, luxury seating and tabletop bars. This is part of a five-year deal between two of the city’s biggest entertainment options.

“The commitment that the (Chicago) Blackhawks organization, and specifically with the IceHogs, what they bring to Winnebago County, is just a commitment that we want to be a part of,” said Hard Rock Casino Rockford President Geno Iafrate.

“We brought Geno down to the arena. We walked around, showed them a lot of different spaces,” explained Ryan Snider, IceHogs President of Business Operations. “Kind of brainstormed a lot of different ideas of how we could activate our brands together and really bring those brands to life with greater engagement for our fans.”

Friday is also Hard Rock Casino Rockford night against the Chicago Wolves.. The first 2,500 fans will receive a free Hard Rock Casino Rockford Opening Act t-shirt.

