Eisenhower 8th grade boys punch ticket to state basketball tournament

Rockford Eisenhower's eighth grade boys basketball team punched its ticket to state with a sectional championship win at home Wednesday night.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Eisenhower Middle School eighth grade boys basketball team will join its seventh grade boys squad at state, after the Eagles defeated Algonquin Heineman 55-48 at home Wednesday night.

In front of friends and family, Eisenhower took a five-point lead into halftime. The Eagles then pushed that lead to 16 after three, before allowing the Hawks to crawl back in it. However, the boys made enough plays down the stretch to move to 21-2 and be one of the final eight teams remaining in Class 4A.

“It feels great. It feels amazing. I’m so happy we won, it’s amazing,” said Amir Danforth. “A lot of teamwork and just a lot of hardwork we put in at practice every day. We come to practice to work. We work hard everyday.”

“They prepare themselves really well, not only in school ball but in travel basketball and training,” explained head coach Tamir Bell. “I got an elite group of guys and I hope to make a state run.”

The Elite Eight and Final Four will be played on Saturday at Taylorville High School. Eisenhower will get the day started against Mahomet-Seymour (18-6) in the first round at 10:00 a.m. If the Eagles win, they would play in the state semifinals at 5:00 p.m. The state championship is set for Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7:30.

