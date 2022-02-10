Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccines available for the public at UW Health clinics in northern Illinois

SwedishAmerican Hospital and UW Health clinics in the Stateline are urging the public to get vaccinated and boosted and are now offering shots for anyone who wants one.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - UW Health Network and SwedishAmerican Hospital want to help the community become protected against COVID-19, even if they aren’t already a current patient.

“What we’ve seen is being fully vaccinated is safe. Being boosted gives you a huge advantage over those that are fully vaccinated by definition and certainly it all surpasses those who are not vaccinated,” said Dr. James Cole, UW Health surgeon.

“It is our mission to care for the entire community so even those who aren’t established patients we just want to help you and if you want a vaccine we are here to offer it for you,” Dr. Cole said.

Vaccines are available for anyone 12 years old and older through an open scheduling portal here. Registration includes choosing a first, second or booster dose, answering a few additional questions and selecting a date, time and location at one of the UW Health clinics in northern Illinois.

