Chances for snow Thursday night remain a good bet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Even though the Stateline was treated to a second consecutive day with temperatures in the 40s, not for a minute should we be lulled into a false sense of security that Winter’s anywhere close to over.

In fact many of us are seeing a few little tastes of winter Wednesday evening, as a weak disturbance has brought some widely scattered flurries and light snow showers to the region.

No accumulations are expected out of this, and the expectation is that any lingering flurries will be out of the picture by midnight, at the latest.

Things should start off on a quiet note Thursday, and it’s a good bet that a period of sunshine will occur, occasionally mixed within scattered cloudiness. Northwesterly winds will restrict temperatures initially, but as winds pivot to a more westerly direction later in the day, temperatures will improve some. At the end of the day, temperatures will top out in the very seasonable lower 30s.

Attention then turns to a slightly more vigorous upper level system that will bring clouds back into the region by early Thursday evening.

Snow is quite likely to follow shortly thereafter. Current projections suggest that snow’s arrival here will occur somewhere between 8:00-10:00 Thursday evening, and should last anywhere between two and four hours.

The fast-moving nature of the storm system is the main reason we’re not to anticipate any significant accumulations. When all is said and done, most areas will receive a dusting to a half an inch of fresh snow. In a worst (or best) case scenario, depending on your perspective, one or two locales could pick up an inch. The most likely candidates of seeing that happen would come in southern Wisconsin.

One area of concern will center on increasingly gusty winds, which may reduce visibility quite a bit in spots, and could cause blowing snow to be an issue.

Temperatures will be warming as the night goes on, so much so that by the time we reach 2:00 or 3:00 Friday morning, precipitation should quickly change over to rain. The combination of rainfall and rising temperatures will quickly melt any of the snow that does manage to accumulate.

A quiet Friday is expected, and it’s to be a mild one, at least at first. Temperatures are ticketed for the lower 40s, but as northwesterly winds lock in later in the day, temperatures will crash, leading the way to a very chilly weekend.

Temperatures Saturday remain unlikely to get out of the teens, and Sunday won’t be much better.

There are some signs of warmer times ahead, though, especially as we head closer to next Tuesday and beyond. Well above normal temperatures are likely by Tuesday, and Wednesday could feature temperatures within a stone’s throw of 50°

That warmth may have some staying power, as long range computer projections suggest above normal temperatures are likely to persist through February 23.

