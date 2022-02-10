Bar shooting leaves community afraid for safety

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A weekend shooting at the New Mill Tap leaves the community of New Millford afraid for their safety and looking for a solution to the violence.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office confirms two people were shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries in the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 6.

Staff at the New Mill Tap declined to comment on the incident but the front of the bar is boarded up.

One local business says New Millford is a safe place, however, they’re concerned with the recent shooting.

“Our police department here our sheriff department, they’re great I mean they patrol very well, I don’t think it’s nothing that they could do I think its maybe if businesses provided more security, you know I think that would be great,” said Marco Martinez, Rockford Liquidation Warehouse Vice President.

