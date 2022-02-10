Advertisement

Bar shooting leaves community afraid for safety

By Ali Rasper
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A weekend shooting at the New Mill Tap leaves the community of New Millford afraid for their safety and looking for a solution to the violence.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office confirms two people were shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries in the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 6.

Staff at the New Mill Tap declined to comment on the incident but the front of the bar is boarded up.

One local business says New Millford is a safe place, however, they’re concerned with the recent shooting.

“Our police department here our sheriff department, they’re great I mean they patrol very well, I don’t think it’s nothing that they could do I think its maybe if businesses provided more security, you know I think that would be great,” said Marco Martinez, Rockford Liquidation Warehouse Vice President.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ogle County Sheriff's respond to a crash at Kennedy Hill Rd. Tuesday evening.
Motorist air-lifted after serious crash in Byron
The shots fired incident happened around 2 a.m. early Saturday morning at the New Mill Tap in...
Winnebago County Sheriff’s investigate shooting at New Mill Tap
Rockford fire crews respond to the scene at 7500 E State on Tuesday
Fire at Rockford Holiday Inn leaves one hurt
Rockford Public Schools change mask mandate policy in response to ruling by downstate Illinois...
Pritzker files appeal against ruling made by downstate Illinois judge on school mask mandates, vaccination and testing requirements
Gov. JB Pritzker responds to questions about possible easing of the statewide indoor mask...
Pritzker: Mask mandate announcement coming soon

Latest News

Funds to help preserve veteran stories at Memorial Hall
Funds to help preserve veteran stories at Memorial Hall
Funds to help preserve veteran stories at Memorial Hall
Funds to help preserve veteran stories at Memorial Hall
Snow's likely to arrive Thursday evening, and could accumulate in a spot or two.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 2/9/2022
Winnebago County Republicans submit a letter to the county’s Republican Central Committee...
Addressing a Vote of no confidence for GOP Chairperson