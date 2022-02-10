Auburn boys beat East, claim first NIC-10 title since 2015

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been quite the year for Auburn boys basketball. Last week, the Knights celebrated head coach Bryan Ott’s 400th career win. Wednesday, they clinched their first NIC-10 championship since the 2014-2015 season with a 75-66 win over East.

Harlem’s win over Guilford clinched the title outright for Auburn, who is undefeated in conference play with just three games to play in the regular season.

“Before the season, that was the goal, to get the conference for sure, then go to state,” said senior Robert Chaney. “But we want to go undefeated now. That’s the main goal.”

“We know we were going to get the conference, we just want to go undefeated now. We want to start our stretch for regionals now. So we’re trying to play hard and play our best basketball we’ve played now.”

Auburn’s Mike Jones was hard to stop in the paint. The sophomore finished with a game-high 24 and capped the night with a left-handed slam. Adrian Agee poured in 19 while Brennan Horton-Lee contributed 13.

Chaney called this a statement game for the Knights. Auburn led by as much as 22, but saw its big lead shrink to just eight with 2:30 to play. However, the E-Rabs, led by Matthew Hoarde’s 21 points, couldn’t complete the comeback.

“It’s a postseason atmosphere in many respects,” explained Ott. “It was pretty physical, pretty fast out there. You got two teams really going at it. Going into postseason play, I think that’s an important one to get.”

