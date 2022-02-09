Victim identified in fatal Boone County crash

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County Coroner Rebecca A. Wigget released the name of a person killed in a crash on Tuesday.

67-year-old Norman Farel of Belvidere died in a single vehicle crash on Hunter Road in Caledonia, Ill. Preliminary results of an autopsy show Farel’s death was caused by injuries from the crash.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department and Boone County Coroner’s Office are leading the investigation. No other information has been released at this time.

