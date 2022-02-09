Advertisement

Victim identified in fatal Boone County crash

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Car Crash(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County Coroner Rebecca A. Wigget released the name of a person killed in a crash on Tuesday.

67-year-old Norman Farel of Belvidere died in a single vehicle crash on Hunter Road in Caledonia, Ill. Preliminary results of an autopsy show Farel’s death was caused by injuries from the crash.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department and Boone County Coroner’s Office are leading the investigation. No other information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ogle County Sheriff's respond to a crash at Kennedy Hill Rd. Tuesday evening.
Motorist air-lifted after serious crash in Byron
The shots fired incident happened around 2 a.m. early Saturday morning at the New Mill Tap in...
Winnebago County Sheriff’s investigate shooting at New Mill Tap
Rockford fire crews respond to the scene at 7500 E State on Tuesday
Fire at Rockford Holiday Inn leaves one hurt
Rockford Public Schools change mask mandate policy in response to ruling by downstate Illinois...
Pritzker files appeal against ruling made by downstate Illinois judge on school mask mandates, vaccination and testing requirements
Gov. JB Pritzker responds to questions about possible easing of the statewide indoor mask...
Pritzker: Mask mandate announcement coming soon

Latest News

The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
As state mask rules end, school leaders are in the middle
FILE — Members of the Never Miss a Super Bowl Club, from the left, Tom Henschel, Gregory Eaton,...
Friends who have attended every Super Bowl plan final trip
In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in...
Your Disney vacation photos could end up in the Smithsonian – here’s how
Rockford juvenile arrested for possession of child pornography