Slightly cooler, more unsettled conditions to arrive gradually

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline was treated to a rare mild Tuesday, as temperatures reached the 40° mark in Rockford for just the sixth time in 2022.

For just the sixth time this year, temperatures reached the 40° mark in Rockford. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While things look to remain mild as we go into Wednesday, there are going to be some changes. First and foremost, Wednesday’s going to be a much more breezy day compared to Tuesday. Secondly, a few flurries or light snow showers may be featured on occasion.

A cold front has passed through the area Tuesday evening, with a wind shift to the northwest now underway, ushering in slightly cooler air and giving the night a more blustery feel.

The good news, though, is that there’s absolutely no evidence of any bitterly cold air anywhere to be found to our west or northwest. For that reason, the anticipation is that temperatures Wednesday temperatures will be right on par with where they were Tuesday, perhaps just a few degrees cooler.

Even though a cold front has passed through the area, there's simply no cold air to be seen anywhere, meaning another mild day's on tap Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

One thing that’s for sure, however, is that we will be dealing with a much more robust wind, which will make Wednesday feel considerably less pleasant than Tuesday. Current projections among a host of computer forecast models suggest wind gusts of 25 to 30 miles per hour are a decent bet, especially in the day’s latter half.

A rather blustery Wednesday's on tap, in stark contrast to the relatively calm conditions Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another upper level disturbance is to pass through the area Wednesday, quite possibly sparking several scattered flurries and light snow showers. At this point in time, the scattered, fast-moving nature of any snow will preclude any sort of meaningful accumulations, though a very light dusting is possible in a few spots, perhaps just enough to cause a few slick spots.

A few flurries and light snow showers can't be ruled out Wednesday, primarily in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Skies are to remain mostly cloudy Wednesday night, though snow should be behind us by that point in time.

Come Thursday, clouds will eventually give way to mixed sunshine, especially from midday on. However, a more well established northwesterly wind will send temperatures back to levels that are considered slightly below normal. Expect high temperatures on Thursday to reach the upper 20s to near 30°.

Mixed sunshine is likely to emerge around midday Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Attention then turns to a more potent Alberta Clipper system that remains on track to arrive here late to Thursday night and into the early stages of Friday. The confidence is quite high that our area will pick up at least some light snow. In fact, we’ve boosted Thursday night snow chances to 70%, compared to just 40% just a night ago.

Light snow appears likely to arrive late Thursday night or very early Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With that said, confidence is also high that this will not fall exclusively as snow. As the event transpires, the atmosphere will be in a warming process, both at ground level and aloft. For that reason, it’s anticipated that precipitation will gradually transition to a mix of rain, snow, and perhaps freezing rain, eventually becoming all rain as temperatures warm well above freezing as the morning progresses Friday.

Mixed precipitation looks like a decent bet as we get closer to sunrise. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As temperatures warm back above freezing Friday, there should be a transition over to all rain. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At this juncture, it’s plausible that an inch to perhaps two inches could come out of this system, but whatever we do get will not be around very long. As precipitation changes over to rain and as temperatures head above freezing Friday, melting will quickly get underway.

Much colder air is to follow behind this system. Temperatures Saturday aren’t to get out of the teens, and Sunday will see temperatures go no higher than the lower to middle 20s.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.