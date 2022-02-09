Scattered Light Snow Showers Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy today with a few light snow showers. Highs will reach close to 40 degrees. Down to the 20′s tonight with temperatures remaining steady tomorrow under cloudy skies. Light snow Thursday night that could produce an inch. Snow mixes with rain early Friday morning as we rise to the 40 degree mark. It turns much colder for the weekend with single digit lows and highs in the upper teens on Saturday.

