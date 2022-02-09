Rockford juvenile arrested for possession of child pornography

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - The South Beloit Police Department and Internet Crimes Against Chidren’s (ICAC)taskforce have arrested a 17-year-old male from Rockford.

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022 members of the ICAC taskforce executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence. During the search investigators found a cellphone was containing seven videos of child sexual abuse material.

The juvenile is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. Since the arrest, the suspect has been released to the custody of his parents pending court proceedings.

In November of 2021 the South Beloit Police Department was informed of a suspect who was sharing images and videos containing child sexual abuse material through an online application. An investigation was initiated at that time and a potential suspect was identified.

