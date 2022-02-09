Indigenous band seeks to reclaim property in southern DeKalb County

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - In the 1830s when Chief Shab-eh-nay traveled from his home Reservation in DeKalb to visit his family in Kansas, the U.S. government illegally auctioned off more than 1,280 acres of his land near the village of Shabbona.

Now, The United States Senate is considering legislation that would allow the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation to buy 1,151 acres of land near Shabbona State Park in southern DeKalb County.

“We simply want to reclaim the land that was taken from us and we want to do so in the least disruptive way,” says Prairie Band Chairman Joseph Rupnick, the fourth generation great-grandson of Chief Shab-eh-nay. “This legislation would right the wrongs of injustice to our tribal community.”

The Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Shab-eh-nay Band Reservation Settlement Act of 2021, introduced by U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) includes $10 million from the U.S. Government’s illegal act of selling of Chief Shab-eh-nay’s land and a settlement claims compensation process for lost rent and damages.

In exchange, the bill provides a clean title to the State and DeKalb County governments who also own land within the current Reservation. Prairie Band says they would use the settlement money to buy 1,151 acres of land near Shabbona State Park.

In 2001, the U.S. Department of the Interior confirmed the history and legal status of the Shab-eh-nay Reservation as federally recognized Indian Country because the U.S. Government never received the required Congressional approval to auction off land that rightfully belonged to Chief Shab-eh-nay.

Currently, the U.S. Congress is the only governing body that has the authority to designate land titles for native nations.

“We’re approaching this in the least divisive way and most community-focused way, taking the path of legislation to avoid lawsuits,” Rupnick says. “We’re rooted in the community and after 170 years we just want this resolved so we can finally have our home back.”

