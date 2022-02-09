Funds to help preserve veteran stories at Memorial Hall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Veteran’s Memorial Hall and Museum in downtown Rockford is in the middle of some exciting upgrades.

The building, located at 211 N. Main St. in downtown Rockford, first opened to the public on June 3, 1903, when former President Theodore Roosevelt dedicated the building to honor area veterans (as of 2022, he’s the first and only sitting president to visit Rockford).

Thanks to more than $350,000 in grants from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Winnebago County Capital Improvement Plan, the building and its place in the community will be preserved.

“This building kind of represents the county and the citizens of the city’s commitment to honor the veterans of this area,” says Museum Director Scott Lewandowski. “If we were just to talk about this was World War II or Camp Grant, we lose that connection with individuals.”

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources grant was approved in 2020, but construction didn’t start until fall 2020 because of the pandemic.

Lewandowski says a rewarding thing about being part of the museum is what they do to honor the area veterans. During one of his tours, he showed a woman a scrapbook in the downstairs library with a picture of Sidney Van Duzer who served in World War I. The woman looked at the picture and said ‘That’s my grandfather standing next to him.’

“We are a huge community and a huge veterans community. And I think it’s important to keep the people as a story,” says Lewandowski.

Upgrades include repaired limestone steps, a ramp on the east side entrance, a memorial garden and a rain garden for visitors of all ages, like Mark Digellonardo, who walked through the museum’s entrance for the first time Tuesday.

“I was having coffee across the street here today roasting company looking over and decided to take a walk and came inside and just amazed at the history in this building that I never even knew was in here,” says Digellonardo.

Digellonardo’s dad served in World War II and his brother-in-law served in Vietnam. He says other visitors won’t be disappointed.

“I’m glad to see that there are going to be renovations made especially more handicap accessible. I would hope that anyone like myself in Rockford or the area that has never been here comes to enjoy what is here,” says Digellonardo. “It’s truly just amazing to see the history of this building going back to 1903 everything that it has inside.”

The expansion of the outside entrance, the building power washed and tuckpointed, repaint and reseal the windows, repaint the handrails and the historical light post, an electronically activated entrance to the museum from the ramp and updated security measures are among the additional upgrades to improve accessibility for the museum’s visitors. Upgrades should be complete by mid-summer 2022.

This is the building’s first upgrade since the late 1980s. Memorial Hall was also updated in the early 1960s.

The museum is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Private tours and event spaces are available on request.

