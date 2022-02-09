A culinary class at Harlem High School make soup dumplings remotely

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Harlem High school students and their instructor change up the ingredients of their Culinary 2 class after the weather forces them to cook from afar. Typically the aroma from Erin Watson’s classroom fills the halls of Harlem High School but recently when the temperatures dipped outside she was forced to scramble to help her students make their soup dumplings at home. “I can only see so much of the screen I think that looks right but I’m not exactly sure so that was super tricky,” said Watson.

Her last minute class recipe included Wi-Fi, computers, video cameras and guest chef Jo-Jo Genden-Baartar from Crust and Crumbles. The students received the tools they needed to whip-up soup dumplings at home and followed along with Jo-Jo. “It’s ten times harder in my opinion because we didn’t have an instructor to tell us how to do this specifically,” says Watson’s student Kimora Hammond.

Watson says the substitute session definitely had its challenges but the team made it work.

“My soup dumpling did turn out better than expected I was originally was supposed to have 15, but I got 2 little perfect ones and i was completely fine with that,” says Hammond. Watson says the virtual cooking class isn’t ideal because the students don’t have access to all the equipment but she says it’s definitely a solution to a last-minute problem.

