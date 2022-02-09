Advertisement

A culinary class at Harlem High School make soup dumplings remotely

harlem high school
harlem high school(harlem high school)
By Quini Amma
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Harlem High school students and their instructor change up the ingredients of their Culinary 2 class after the weather forces them to cook from afar. Typically the aroma from Erin Watson’s classroom fills the halls of Harlem High School but recently when the temperatures dipped outside she was forced to scramble to help her students make their soup dumplings at home. “I can only see so much of the screen I think that looks right but I’m not exactly sure so that was super tricky,” said Watson.

Her last minute class recipe included Wi-Fi, computers, video cameras and guest chef Jo-Jo Genden-Baartar from Crust and Crumbles. The students received the tools they needed to whip-up soup dumplings at home and followed along with Jo-Jo. “It’s ten times harder in my opinion because we didn’t have an instructor to tell us how to do this specifically,” says Watson’s student Kimora Hammond.

Watson says the substitute session definitely had its challenges but the team made it work.

“My soup dumpling did turn out better than expected I was originally was supposed to have 15, but I got 2 little perfect ones and i was completely fine with that,” says Hammond. Watson says the virtual cooking class isn’t ideal because the students don’t have access to all the equipment but she says it’s definitely a solution to a last-minute problem.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Public Schools change mask mandate policy in response to ruling by downstate Illinois...
Pritzker files appeal against ruling made by downstate Illinois judge on school mask mandates, vaccination and testing requirements
The shots fired incident happened around 2 a.m. early Saturday morning at the New Mill Tap in...
Winnebago County Sheriff’s investigate shooting at New Mill Tap
Deputy Chief Mark Karner of Rockford, began his career at the Sheriff’s Department in 2015.
Winnebago County Deputy Chief Mark Karner has died
One vehicle has apparent front-end damage on Monday after an alleged head-on collision at...
Vehicle crashes into a house at Mulford and Guilford
Carr was last seen in South Beloit around 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7.
Found: 94-year-old South Beloit woman home safe

Latest News

In the 1830s when Chief Shab-eh-nay traveled from his home Reservation in DeKalb to visit his...
Indigenous band seeks to reclaim property in southern DeKalb County
Ogle County Sheriff's respond to a crash at Kennedy Hill Rd. Tuesday evening.
Motorist air-lifted after serious crash in Byron
N.I. REACH joins Moving to Work Demonstration
Northern Illinois REACH is accepted into Moving to Work Demonstration Program
Exchange student programs experience highs and lows during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Exchange student programs experience highs, lows during pandemic