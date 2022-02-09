‘Catfish’ live in popular dating apps, according to BBB

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Valentine’s Day is approaching and con artists are looking for quick cash in all of the right places.

“Cyberspace is full of scammers eager to take advantage of lonely hearts,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau. “So, seeking romantic bliss online can have major downsides, not just the loss of money, but serious emotional injury as well. The victims are hit across all demographics, but according to BBB 2020 Scam Tracker Risk Report, individuals 55 -65+ fall victim most often.”

Horton says that a scam scenario looks like this: You post a dating profile and up pops a promising match — cute, funny, and seems interested in you. This potential match claims to live far away or to be abroad for business or military deployment. One thing leads to another and the person you are talking to suggest you move your relationship to a private channel like email or a chat app. After some time, possibly a few days, weeks or even a month – an emergency event will crop up, and they ask you for money to help with the emergency.

They make a promise to pay it back, but Horton says, that will never happen. Instead, they will keep asking for more until their victim realizes they’re being scammed.

“In the four years from 2016 to 2020, Federal Trade Commission numbers show victims lost over $300 million,” notes Horton.

Tips that Horton suggests to never send money to strangers or to someone you haven’t met in person. A request for money is a “tip off to the rip off.” Be especially wary if they ask you to send funds through wire transfer, money orders or pre-paid cards, as these forms of payment are untraceable and cannot be returned. Cut off contact immediately with anyone who requests money online.

Horton also notes that scammers can create very convincing profiles by using photos stolen from other users. If you suspect an account is fake, use reverse image search to see if their pictures are used on other profiles.

And lastly, don’t sympathize over sad stories with someone you have just met. Victims of romance scams are often pulled in by stories that tug on the heartstrings, making them want to help the scammer or their supposed family. Please resist the urge to send them money, no matter how urgent the situation may seem.

Horton suggests that if love seekers take romance slow and investigate, they can avoid being “catfished” on popular dating websites.

