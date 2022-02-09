Belvidere faced with confusion over mask mandate in schools

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Emotions run high for Belvidere parents, after the governor’s statewide mask mandate in schools was voided.

After the ruling on February 4th, Superintendent Dan Woestman says the Belvidere District isn’t punishing students and staff for not wearing a mask, even though everyone was required to wear one up until this point.

“I am confused myself, as a school leader at trying to interpret what the courts are telling us to do,” said Woestman. “So I don’t blame parents for being confused.”

Now, parents like Tim Kramer are trying to understand whether his kids must wear a mask.

“I’m not advocating one way or the other... I’m simply asking for clarification,” said Kramer.

An email was sent Sunday, explaining the district will continue following the mandate, despite the ruling. But, this was not actually the case, many students and faculty came to school not wearing masks. In an effort to clear the confusion, Woestman says they are relaxing disciplinary measures for students who refuse to comply.

“I explain it like if a student is chewing gum, they’re not supposed to be chewing gum. You don’t kick them out of school,” said Woestman. “You redirect them, you give them an opportunity to follow the rule and then go on with your day, so that’s how were treating masking.”

Kramer says that Woestman’s solution contradicts the original email sent Sunday.

“If you want to make it optional, call it optional, but then at least I can prepare my child in the way I deem appropriate,” said Kramer.

Both men said they hope this ruling doesn’t create a divide among the students.

“I’m concerned not just short term, but long term, the impact these really volatile conversations have on our kids,” said Woestman.

Kramer hopes more clarity comes from government leaders for students, parents and staff trying to redefine their safety measures. “It’s creating a separation sort of a separation in the school groups in schools, and we already have that in the real world,” said Kramer.

Woestman says the relaxed disciplinary measures will continue until there is more clarity from the court system.

