Baby formula shortage has some families scrambling

Baby formula is the latest item that stores can't keep stocked on shelves.
By CNN
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) - Baby formula shortages have some families looking for formula.

According to a market research firm, infant formula inventories at stores in mid-January were down 17% from where they were in mid-February 2020.

Walgreens alerted its customers about isolated formula shortages at its stores nationwide in November. The company said it is still facing a tight inventory.

An Amazon spokesperson said it is working closely with its vendors to get formula products back in stock as quickly as possible.

Walmart said any shortages of formula at its stores were related to capacity issues on the manufacturing end.

Meanwhile, CVS said it is continuing to work with its national brand baby formula vendors to address the issue, and it regrets any inconveniences its customers may be experiencing.

