Winnebago County Sheriff’s investigate shooting at New Mill Tap

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rick Ciganek on Monday confirmed that there was a shots fired incident at a local bar Friday night into Saturday morning around 2 a.m.

Ciganek says two male subjects were shot at the New Mill Tap in Rockford but neither has life threatening injuries.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident. No additional information to release at this time.

Rockford residents are concerned after a local bar boards it’s windows up after a reported shooting incident on Friday night.

Bar management confirms that the bar was shot at late Friday evening. Management says the bar continued service all weekend even with boarded up windows.

