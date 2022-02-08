Advertisement

Students walk out, protest removal of chocolate milk from school lunch menu

Students in California walked out of class to rally outside, protesting the district’s decision to remove chocolate milk from the lunch menu. (Source: KCRA)
By Emily Van de Riet and Jason Marks
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCRA) - There was a mass student protest at a school in California on Friday over an issue near and dear to their hearts – chocolate milk.

The students of Sierra Vista K-8 School, which is southwest of Sacramento, walked out of class to rally outside, protesting the district’s decision to remove chocolate milk from the lunch menu due to its high sugar content.

Students say they were caught off guard by the district’s decision and quickly organized to take action.

A district official says a compromise was reached – chocolate milk will return for one day every other week.

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Public Schools change mask mandate policy in response to ruling by downstate Illinois...
Pritzker files appeal against ruling made by downstate Illinois judge on school mask mandates, vaccination and testing requirements
The shots fired incident happened around 2 a.m. early Saturday morning at the New Mill Tap in...
Winnebago County Sheriff’s investigate shooting at New Mill Tap
Deputy Chief Mark Karner of Rockford, began his career at the Sheriff’s Department in 2015.
Winnebago County Deputy Chief Mark Karner has died
One vehicle has apparent front-end damage on Monday after an alleged head-on collision at...
Vehicle crashes into a house at Mulford and Guilford
Carr was last seen in South Beloit around 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7.
Found: 94-year-old South Beloit woman home safe

Latest News

A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
In Arbery death case, possible jurors question hate crimes
Exchange student programs experience highs and lows during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Exchange student programs experience highs, lows during pandemic
A worker carries a large parcel at the United States Postal Service sorting and processing...
House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Appeals court rules in Biden’s favor on abortion referrals
Electric vehicle charging plant promising for job growth and Biden’s electric vehicle goal
Electric vehicle charging plant promising for job growth and Biden's electric vehicle goal