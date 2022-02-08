Advertisement

Strong warming on the way Tuesday, albeit briefly

Progressive pattern to lead to several temperature swings this week, beyond
By Mark Henderson
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a brief thaw Sunday that saw temperatures soar to within striking distance of 40°, it was back to the chill Monday as the meteorological roller coaster ride continues. The wild swings are likely to continue this week, starting first with a strong warming trend set to take place Tuesday.

Winds, which had been blowing out of the northwest for most of the day Monday, have already begun to swing around to the southwest, which has allowed for temperatures to rise modestly Monday evening. With clouds also incoming, the expectation is that temperatures are to hold steady if not even rise a few more degrees come early Tuesday morning.

Despite the fact that sunshine will be limited, at best Tuesday, rather gusty southerly winds reaching 25 to 30 miles per hour will allow temperatures to surge into the lower 40s. Should we see any sunshine whatsoever, mid-40s are not out of the question.

Despite there being an abundance of cloudiness Tuesday, southerly winds will allow us to warm...
Despite there being an abundance of cloudiness Tuesday, southerly winds will allow us to warm significantly.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Southerly winds will be a factor Tuesday, allowing temperatures to surge.
Southerly winds will be a factor Tuesday, allowing temperatures to surge.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
A big surge of Pacific air arrives Tuesday, ensuring temperatures reach the 40s.
A big surge of Pacific air arrives Tuesday, ensuring temperatures reach the 40s.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A weak cold front will pass through Tuesday night, shifting winds back to the west northwest, but not altering our temperatures all that dramatically as we go into Wednesday. Temperatures are likely to remain in the middle to upper 30s.

Another upper level disturbance is to quickly streak through the area during the daytime Wednesday. The system, while quite weak, could have just enough moisture to squeeze out a few flurries or very light snow showers, but nothing that appears capable of threatening travel on area roadways.

A few flurries or light snow showers cannot be ruled out Wednesday.
A few flurries or light snow showers cannot be ruled out Wednesday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Following that system, though, will be a transition back to colder air, albeit briefly on Thursday. It won’t be frigid by any stretch of the imagination, but Thursday’s high temperatures are not likely to get out of the upper 20s.

It won't be cold, but certainly a bit more chilly on Thursday.
It won't be cold, but certainly a bit more chilly on Thursday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Also Thursday, we’re tracking one feature of note that could bring us a brief shot of snow. A more vigorous Alberta Clipper system will take aim on the region late Thursday, but more likely Thursday night. Current projections suggest snow could begin as early as late Thursday afternoon or Thursday evening.

A more vigorous clipper system brings our one and only decent chance for snow Thursday night...
A more vigorous clipper system brings our one and only decent chance for snow Thursday night into early Friday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

One thing to pay close attention to, though, will be the temperature profile in our atmosphere, both at ground level and aloft. Computer forecast models are suggesting that warming will be taking place in all levels of the atmosphere as the system moves through, which could point toward snow eventually mixing with or changing over to rain at some point in time, which would greatly limit any snowfall accumulations.

As temperatures warm in the atmosphere, both at the surface and aloft, snow will begin to mix...
As temperatures warm in the atmosphere, both at the surface and aloft, snow will begin to mix with or change to rain Friday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much like Monday’s chill, this cold air’s residence here is to be brief, as a highly progressive weather pattern continues. Temperatures are to head back well above normal on Friday, as winds lock back in out of the southwest.

Thursday's cooling will be temporary, another big warmup is on the way Friday.
Thursday's cooling will be temporary, another big warmup is on the way Friday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The roller coaster takes a more substantial dip toward the weekend, as a more impressive chunk of cold air appears likely to settle southward into the Midwest and Great Lakes. Come Saturday, temperatures are only likely to reach the lower 20s.

Much colder air is due in this weekend, but it won't be brutally cold.
Much colder air is due in this weekend, but it won't be brutally cold.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

No snow of any substance is foreseen beyond Thursday’s system. As it stands, our seasonal snowfall deficit has risen to 12.5″, and it’s increasingly likely, if not certain, that the deficit will grow substantially over the next week to ten days.

By Tuesday, we'll have seen less than half of our normal seasonal snow to date.
By Tuesday, we'll have seen less than half of our normal seasonal snow to date.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

