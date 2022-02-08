Rockford’s Deputy Chief of Police retires after 29 years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After 29 years in service, Deputy Chief of Rockford Police Department Kurt Whisenand plans to retire next month.

Whisenand has worked at the Rockford Police department since he was 23 years old. He said that leaving the department is incredibly hard because the time he spent working in the filed defined him into the person that he is today.

“As much as you try to fight it becoming who you are, or part of who you are it really does,” said Whisenand.

“It’s kind of like having a child that grows up and now I’m moving on and letting that child go,” said Whisenand. “You know, turning him or her over to someone else to take care of.”

Whisenand said there has been a lot of change throughout the law enforcement profession. When he started in the filed, he said there was very little thought behind the psychological and emotional health of officers.

“I think the traditional law enforcement attitude was that was a sign of weakness,” said Whisenand.

Over the last 10 years, Whisenand said he has seen the industry improve on taking their police officer’s health into account to work towards breaking that stigma.

“Were human beings, were not robots, we do have the same emotions that everybody else does,” said Whisenand. “Dealing with this vicarious trauma that we witness everyday with other people...that needs attention, and I think that’s been a major positive step.”

Looking back on his career he reflects on all the hardships, but tries to concentrate on all the lives he saved.

“You always focus on those murders you didn’t solve, or the people you couldn’t bring to justice,” said Whisenand. “Focus on the stuff that you do everyday, and most likely, at the end of the career like mine, you’ll never really know the people you helped the most.”

Whisenand said he has been incredibly fortunate to have such a great support system in the department and through his family during the toughest times of his career. He plans to spend his time off with his family and is excited for what is to come in the future.

