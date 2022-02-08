Advertisement

Rockford police arrest man for alleged threat using gun and laser sight

Austin Cantrell, 25, of Rockford was arrested for weapons charges on Saturday.
Austin Cantrell, 25, of Rockford was arrested for weapons charges on Saturday.(Winnebago County Jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is arrested after reportedly aiming a handgun with a laser sight at a parked vehicle on Saturday evening.

Austin R. Cantrell, 25, is charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault. He is being held at the Winnebago County Jail with a pending felony with bail set at $1,875.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5. Rockford police were dispatched to a residence in the 4500 block of Governor’s Drive for a report of a person point a gun towards an occupied parked car.

When police arrived at the scene, they were told that Cantrell had pointed a gun with a laser sight at the victims seated in the car. Cantrell was found inside the apartment complex and taken into custody.

A handgun with laser sight and multiple loaded magazines were found during an investigation.

Cantrell is due in court on March 17, 2022.

