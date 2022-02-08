Rockford police arrest man for alleged threat using gun and laser sight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is arrested after reportedly aiming a handgun with a laser sight at a parked vehicle on Saturday evening.

Austin R. Cantrell, 25, is charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault. He is being held at the Winnebago County Jail with a pending felony with bail set at $1,875.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5. Rockford police were dispatched to a residence in the 4500 block of Governor’s Drive for a report of a person point a gun towards an occupied parked car.

When police arrived at the scene, they were told that Cantrell had pointed a gun with a laser sight at the victims seated in the car. Cantrell was found inside the apartment complex and taken into custody.

A handgun with laser sight and multiple loaded magazines were found during an investigation.

Cantrell is due in court on March 17, 2022.

