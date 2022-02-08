Advertisement

Rockford fire crews respond to the scene at a local hotel

Rockford fire crews respond to the scene at 7500 E State on Tuesday
Rockford fire crews respond to the scene at 7500 E State on Tuesday(Tim Braman)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford fire crews respond to the scene at a local hotel on Tuesday.

Around 2 p.m. the Rockford Fire Department was dispatched to the Holiday Inn Hotel in the 7000 block of East State Street. One person has been transported to an area hospital with burn injuries.

First responders say that the hotel’s fire suppression system stopped the fire from spreading until they could fully extinguish the fire.

Details of the incident on were confirmed on the Rockford Fire twitter page:

