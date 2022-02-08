ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford fire crews respond to the scene at a local hotel on Tuesday.

Around 2 p.m. the Rockford Fire Department was dispatched to the Holiday Inn Hotel in the 7000 block of East State Street. One person has been transported to an area hospital with burn injuries.

First responders say that the hotel’s fire suppression system stopped the fire from spreading until they could fully extinguish the fire.

Details of the incident on were confirmed on the Rockford Fire twitter page:

.@RockfordFire is on scene of a structure fire at 7000 East State Street. One person transported with burn injuries. Fire held in check by the fire suppression system and fully extinguished by responding firefighters. Business remains fully operational. pic.twitter.com/6VgYQWFUSa — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) February 8, 2022

