Skip to content
Weather
Coronavirus
Livestream
Community Calendar
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Search
Homepage
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Election Results
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Crime Stoppers
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Sports
Scoreboard
Contests
Community Calendar
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Tooth Talk with Dr. T
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
WIFR Newsletter
Livestream 2
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Advertisement
Rockford Area Realtors CEO discusses 2021 housing market success
The afternoon's first look at events making news today.
By
Annamarie Schutt
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST
|
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Pritzker files appeal against ruling made by downstate Illinois judge on school mask mandates, vaccination and testing requirements
Winnebago County Sheriff’s investigate shooting at New Mill Tap
Winnebago County Deputy Chief Mark Karner has died
Vehicle crashes into a house at Mulford and Guilford
Found: 94-year-old South Beloit woman home safe
Latest News
Armed robbery at Freeport motel leaves one injured, police searching for suspects
Rockford fire crews respond to the scene at a local hotel
Breonna Taylor case resumes with 1st questioning of jurors
Road closures on 7th Street start Feb. 9