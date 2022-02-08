Advertisement

Road closures on 7th Street start Feb. 9

(WLUC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public Works announces road closures that on Tuesday that will go into effect this week.

The 1700 block of 7th Street is scheduled to see water service repairs starting Wednesday, February 9. 7th Street will be closes at 16th Avenue to all traffic heading southbound.

The repair work is expected to last between two and four days.

Residents can direct questions to the Public Works Water Maintenance Division at 779-348-7153.

