RACVB announces ‘Best of’ winners from hit ‘Restaurant Week’ event in Rockford

(Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - From the best bite to most inviting atmosphere, Rockford Region Restaurant Week highlights their 2022 “Best of” Winners following the sensational event.

The winners in each category are:

  • Best Atmosphere and Vibes: A food establishment that showcases the best vibes through lighting, service, and overall experience. Winner - Ernie’s Midtown Pub in Rockford
  • Best Restaurant Week Package: The most creative deal, experience, or package. Winner - The Fire Barn in Durand
  • Best Cocktail or Brew: The most creative and tasty beverage. This category includes coffee, cocktails, smoothies, beer, and other freshly served beverages. Winner - 8th Ward Pub in Rockford
  • Best Bite: Vote for the meal packing the most flavorful bite. Winner - Salamone’s in Cherry Valley
  • Best for All: Your favorite food establishment showcases a welcoming environment for all. This is defined as a venue that welcomes residents and visitors by creating a sense of belonging. Winner - Lucha Cantina in Rockford

Winners are set to receive all of the chef’s kisses including recognition through advertising, billboard exposure, inclusion on on GoRockford’s social media channels, and of course, an award.

“Restaurant Week was a hit,” says Martesha Brown, RACVB director of marketing & communications. “Not only did our community show support for our restaurant industry, but there was tough competition in this year’s ‘best of’ awards with over 40 businesses participating. That’s double the number of local eateries that participated last year.”

Residents and visitors to the Rockford Area showed great support of local restaurants, bars, and food establishments throughout the week (January 24-30) by visiting participating restaurants and voting for Restaurant Week’s “best of” awards.

“Feedback has been great from our restaurateurs. They felt supported and loved by all those who turned out. We know that some had the best week they had since before the pandemic began in March of 2020,” says John Groh, RACVB president and CEO. “The restaurants in our region give us all much to be proud of. This year’s Restaurant Week was a chance to show our collective support for them while helping to increase revenue and foot traffic to our hospitality partners.”

