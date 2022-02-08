Much Warmer Today and Tomorrow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A slow increase of clouds today with south winds pushing temperatures up to the middle 40′s. Cloudy tonight as we drop to the upper 20′s. Cloudy tomorrow with a few flurries and pockets of drizzle. Highs will reach the 40 degree mark. Dry during the day on Thursday with highs in the upper 20′s. Snow is possible Thursday night leading to perhaps and inch of accumulation. It turns colder for the weekend.

