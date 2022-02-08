IHFS Child Support Services to hold town hall meetings on guideline reviews

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services wants community members across the state to share their experience with Child Support Services as the state prepares for its regular review of Illinois child support guidelines.

Each Division of Child Support Services regional office will hold a town hall meeting to hear from residents as it continues its mission of serving the needs of modern families as effectively as possible. The virtual town hall meetings will be held on Wednesday evenings beginning on Feb. 9 and running through the spring.

“We see public input as a crucial part of our evaluation of the current child support guidelines for Illinois, and in how we determine where we need to make changes so we’re meeting families where they are,” says Bryan Tribble, Administrator of the Division of Child Support Services at HFS. “We are hoping many Illinoisans will participate in these virtual events and tell us what they need from us so we can ensure we keep improving and can serve them better in the future.”

HFS is scheduled to review their Illinois child support guidelines, which evaluates the effectiveness and fairness of the guidelines while identifying where gaps in services or barriers to access exist.

Illinois currently uses an income shares model for determining child support payments. The model was implemented in 2017 to fairly allocate financial obligations between parents for the benefit of their children.

The first two virtual town hall meetings will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 9 and Feb. 16, and will include residents of the counties the Springfield regional office serves, which are: Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, DeWitt, Greene, Hancock, Jersey, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, McDonough, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler and Scott. Participants are asked to register online in advance of those events.

The series of town halls is part of an ongoing effort by HFS to increase department transparency and public accountability.

“HFS’ Division of Child Support Services has been nimble in its efforts to evolve how we serve Illinois families,” HFS Director Theresa Eagleson says. “But families know best what their needs are, and we are asking them to take part in this dialogue so we can continue to improve how we serve them and reach more families across the state.”

Town halls for all regions are scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and will be held on:

Springfield region, Feb. 9 and Feb. 16.

Marion region, Feb. 23 and March 2.

Belleville region, March 9 and March 16.

Champaign region, March 23 and March 30.

Peoria region, April 6 and April 13.

Joliet region, April 20 and April 27.

Cook County region, May 4, May 11, May 18 and May 25.

Aurora region, June 1 and June 8.

Rockford region, June 15 and June 22.

