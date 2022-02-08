Motorist air-lifted after serious crash in Byron

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a head-on collision that caused one driver to be air-lifted for treatment.

Just after 3 p.m. first responders arrived on scene at W. Kennedy Hill Rd. near Clippedy Clop Stables and Arena. Police say that both drivers involved were hurt, and one was flown by helicopter to a local hospital due to serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The department shared minor details in a Facebook post on Tuesday:

This story is developing and will be updated as information is released.

