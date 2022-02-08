Advertisement

Exchange student programs experience highs, lows during pandemic

By Ali Rasper
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The pandemic hits many areas of our lives hard. The same is true for international students who travel overseas to spend time in American schools.

Several exchange students choose the Rock River Valley as their destination. Rockford Lutheran Academic Dean Don Kortze says his district welcomes many of them, some who return year after year.

But the district’s totals dropped when COVID-19 hit. He believes there are many reasons for the decrease, including a lack of trust in the American health system.

“There have been times we’ve had 25 or 30 students here and this year its quite a few less but we’re hoping as things maybe continue to kind of settle down a little bit and vaccines become more available, acceptable, that kind of thing that we’ll be able to see a turn around in that for next year,” Kortze said.

However, one Rockford family has had quite the opposite experience.

Rebecca Epperson and her family started hosting exchange students just before the pandemic started, and has continued despite possible hurdles.

Epperson says her family has had nothing but positive experiences hosting an exchange student and encourages other families to give it a try because of how rewarding it is for both the student and the family.

“We haven’t had any issues in our family whatsoever with hosting and we’ve enjoyed it thoroughly and we’ll continue to do it whether we stay in a COVID world or whether we come out of a COVID world whatever that looks like, we’ll continue to do it because it’s been a great experience for both us and our daughter and hopefully our exchange students as well,” Epperson said.

Epperson currently hosts a 15-year-old girl from Argentina. She will wrap up her experience in March.

While the Epperson family hosts students for just a few months at a time, there are also other programs where students can stay for a whole semester or an entire school year.

