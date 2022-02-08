Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Officer tackles ‘unruly’ fan during middle school basketball game, causes panic

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Unruly’ fan arrested during Ky. middle school basketball game
By Emily Van de Riet and WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WKYT/Gray News) - A fan was arrested during a middle school basketball game in Kentucky Monday night, causing a scare for the rest of the crowd.

According to Montgomery County Schools, 53-year-old Mark Anthony West stepped out on the court at the end of the game and became aggressive toward a school resource officer.

The arrest citation obtained by WKYT says West tried to fight the officer, and that the officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from West. The officer also noted West was unsteady on his feet.

The officer then asked West to put his hands behind his back and that’s when West pulled away and tried to punch the officer, according to the arrest citation.

Video of the incident shows the officer tackle West to the ground in the middle of the basketball court and an off-duty deputy, who was at the game, helped to handcuff West.

Montgomery County School District officials said West had a gun at the time of the incident, but it was never brandished or used.

West is being charged with alcohol intoxication, menacing, third-degree assault and carrying a firearm on school property.

The school district said students and parents are safe. School officials are reviewing their athletic event policies. Right now, it is standard to have at least one school resource officer present, but they are looking into whether there should be more.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Public Schools change mask mandate policy in response to ruling by downstate Illinois...
Pritzker files appeal against ruling made by downstate Illinois judge on school mask mandates, vaccination and testing requirements
The shots fired incident happened around 2 a.m. early Saturday morning at the New Mill Tap in...
Winnebago County Sheriff’s investigate shooting at New Mill Tap
Deputy Chief Mark Karner of Rockford, began his career at the Sheriff’s Department in 2015.
Winnebago County Deputy Chief Mark Karner has died
One vehicle has apparent front-end damage on Monday after an alleged head-on collision at...
Vehicle crashes into a house at Mulford and Guilford
Carr was last seen in South Beloit around 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7.
Found: 94-year-old South Beloit woman home safe

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019, file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards...
‘Power of the Dog’ tops Oscar noms with 12; ‘Dune’ nabs 10
FILE - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sits in St. Peter's Basilica as he attends the ceremony...
Retired pope asks pardon for response to sex abuse cases, admits no wrongdoing
Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
Boss: Mom of alleged Mich. school shooter felt she was failing him
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Breonna Taylor case resumes with 1st questioning of jurors
Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Police trainer testifies against officers in Floyd’s death