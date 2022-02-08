Armed robbery at Freeport motel leaves one injured, police searching for suspects

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport police are searching for three suspects involved in an armed robbery that happened over the weekend.

On Saturday, Feb. 6 around 4:25 a.m. reports say three black male suspects wearing dark clothing and face masks entered the lobby and confronted an employee at the Super 8 Motel on South Sleezer Home Road.

One suspect was armed with a handgun and struck the employee on the head. The suspects were able to obtain an undisclosed amount of property before fleeing the business.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Freeport Police Department are conducting an investigation of the incident and anyone with information about these crimes can contact the Freeport Police Department or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be submitted to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers by phone to: 1-866-TIPS NOW, through the Stateline Area Crime Stoppers “P3 Tips” mobile phone app, or online at: www.statelineareacrimestoppers.com.

Tipsters to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.

