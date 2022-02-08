Advertisement

Armed robbery at Freeport motel leaves one injured, police searching for suspects

(KCTV5 News)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport police are searching for three suspects involved in an armed robbery that happened over the weekend.

On Saturday, Feb. 6 around 4:25 a.m. reports say three black male suspects wearing dark clothing and face masks entered the lobby and confronted an employee at the Super 8 Motel on South Sleezer Home Road.

One suspect was armed with a handgun and struck the employee on the head. The suspects were able to obtain an undisclosed amount of property before fleeing the business.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Freeport Police Department are conducting an investigation of the incident and anyone with information about these crimes can contact the Freeport Police Department or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be submitted to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers by phone to: 1-866-TIPS NOW, through the Stateline Area Crime Stoppers “P3 Tips” mobile phone app, or online at: www.statelineareacrimestoppers.com.

Tipsters to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Public Schools change mask mandate policy in response to ruling by downstate Illinois...
Pritzker files appeal against ruling made by downstate Illinois judge on school mask mandates, vaccination and testing requirements
The shots fired incident happened around 2 a.m. early Saturday morning at the New Mill Tap in...
Winnebago County Sheriff’s investigate shooting at New Mill Tap
Deputy Chief Mark Karner of Rockford, began his career at the Sheriff’s Department in 2015.
Winnebago County Deputy Chief Mark Karner has died
One vehicle has apparent front-end damage on Monday after an alleged head-on collision at...
Vehicle crashes into a house at Mulford and Guilford
Carr was last seen in South Beloit around 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7.
Found: 94-year-old South Beloit woman home safe

Latest News

CEO Conor Brown says 2021 was the most competitive and lucrative year yet.
Rockford Area Realtors CEO discusses 2021 housing market success
Rockford fire crews respond to the scene at 7500 E State on Tuesday
Rockford fire crews respond to the scene at a local hotel
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Breonna Taylor case resumes with 1st questioning of jurors
Road closures on 7th Street start Feb. 9