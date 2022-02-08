Advertisement

Addressing the lack of dental workers in the stateline

Calming kids fears of the dentist to keep them coming back as adults.
Calming kids fears of the dentist to keep them coming back as adults.(WCAX)
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When dental hygiene programs around the Stateline closed down during the height of COVID-19, Rock Valley College stayed open.

Doctor Marie Navickis, A Professor at the college, says the application rate has actually risen at RVC. Students from other schools around the Stateline were given permission to apply to the college to get into a dental hygiene program that was open. And now Navickis says they’re having no problems finding jobs. They’ve also been offering cleanings to Stateline residents, opening up space in the local jam-packed dental offices.

“Our students can perform deep cleanings if someone has gum disease, as well as place sealants, take x-rays, anything pertaining to these different types of cleanings, our students can perform,” Dr. Navickis said.

According to Navickis, there’s a strong connection between a person’s overall health and oral health. She says it’s important these offices free up some space, as people with systemic diseases can be greatly affected if they don’t get their annual cleaning.

