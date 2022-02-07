Workweek to begin on chilly note, albeit briefly

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline was afforded an opportunity to thaw out a bit Sunday, albeit briefly. The 38° high temperature at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport Sunday goes down as the second warmest day in the young month.

However, a cold front has since passed through the area, shifting winds once again to the northwest, allowing colder air to sweep back into the area. As of mid-evening Sunday, temperatures had already fallen into the teens in our westernmost communities, a sign of what’s to come areawide later on.

One thing that will be saving us from an all-out temperature freefall will be the presence of cloud cover expected to remain in place through the remainder of the overnight hours.

Clouds may linger early in the day Monday, but sunshine will quickly prevail thereafter. However, northwesterly winds will keep temperatures below normal yet again. Highs aren’t likely to reach much above the middle 20s.

The pattern’s to be transient, though. Already by Monday night, winds will again reorganize out of the south, and will continue to blow from that direction throughout the day Tuesday. Despite the fact that there’s expected to be quite a bit of cloud cover Tuesday, a 40° temperature appears to be a very reasonable expectation.

We’ll remain mild at least during the early stages of Wednesday, but another cold front’s to dive southward through the area, again sending temperatures for the cooler Wednesday night into Thursday. It won’t be cold by any stretch of the imagination, though temperatures will revert to slightly cooler than normal levels Thursday.

Thursday’s also to feature what looks to be our one any only reasonable chance for snow. A vigorous, fast moving clipper system will generate our best chances for precipitation in the Thursday night to Friday morning timeframe. At this early stage in the forecast, one concern with this system will center on temperatures, which may play a role in determining what form the precipitation takes on. While the current forecast leans toward snow being the more likely form of precipitation, it is possible that rain may mix in as temperatures begin to warm early Friday morning.

It’s far too early to speculate how much, if any accumulation may result from this system, though it appears rather unlikely that this would be a blockbuster system. In all likelihood, our snowfall deficit’s set to grow significantly over the coming week to ten days. Presently, the Stateline sits more than a foot below normal in the snowfall department, with little, if any snow in the forecast aside from the Thursday night/Friday morning system.

Temperatures will quickly turn milder again Friday, with another 40° not out of the question, especially should the Thursday night system fail to generate any accumulating snow.

Another intrusion of arctic air arrives next weekend, with temperatures both Saturday and Sunday likely to remain in the 20s.

