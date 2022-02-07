Advertisement

Winnebago County Deputy Chief Mark Karner has died

Karner was 62 years old
Deputy Chief Mark Karner of Rockford, began his career at the Sheriff’s Department in 2015.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana announces the sudden loss of Deputy Chief Mark Karner of Rockford on Monday.

Reports say Karner passed away in his home over the weekend due to apparent natural causes. He was 62 years old.

He began his career at the Sheriff’s Department in 2015 serving as deputy chief of strategic initiatives and oversaw the county’s records department, 911 Center, the Coroner’s Office and was the department’s FOIA officer.

Karner started his law enforcement career in 1989 as a prosecutor in the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office. After serving 16 years as a violent crime prosecutor, he became a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

“We are devastated to hear of the passing of our colleague and friend,” says Sheriff Caruana. “Mark brought a lot of good will to our command staff and I always enjoyed getting to work with him. Chief Karner will be missed and we appreciate his years of service to law enforcement, the criminal justice system and residents of Winnebago County.”

The members of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office offer their deepest condolences to the Karner family. Please keep his family and his county law enforcement family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

