Silent auction, benefit ride for child with cancer being investigated as a scam

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from anyone who may have donated to a silent auction/benefit ride from Outsider’s Bar Gratiot, Wisconsin and ending at Chubz Pub and Grub in Warren, Illinois in October 2021.

Lafayette Sheriff’s shared a facebook post on Monday asking for help from the community:

Investigators say that If you donated any money and/or gifts for the silent auction or you were the winning bid during any silent auctions and never received the auctioned items, or paid for an item and received it, to please contact the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 608-776-4870.

