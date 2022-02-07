Advertisement

Police search for 94-year-old South Beloit woman

Missing people
Missing people(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating Dorothy Carr, a 94 year old female on Monday.

She was last seen at 1035 Blackhawk Blvd in South Beloit at 9:15am on February 7. Carr has a condition that places her in danger.

Carr is 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds, has gray hair and is wearing a brown sweater.

She may be driving a white 2008 Ford Crown Victoria with Illinois license plate MHA703.

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Dorothy Carr should contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at 815-282-2600, or contact 911.

