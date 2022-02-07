Advertisement

Local restaurant owner creates vodka that goes “viral”

A local restaurant owner partners up with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Rick Nielsen, and creates a vodka make with a very unique ingredient.
Local restaurant owner creates very unique vodka.
Local restaurant owner creates very unique vodka.(Stephanie Quirk)
By Stephanie Quirk
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Owner of RBI Brunch Bar in Rockford Andy Rio is the creator of ROCK’N Vodka, an alcohol that has received a lot of attention across the nation.

What makes ROCK’N Vodka so different is it’s one of the few vodkas in the world made from pure sugar cane, on top of it being non-GMO and gluten free. To add to it’s local flavor ROCK’N Vodka is bottled nearby at Rush Creek Distillery Harvard.

“It’s a lot harder than I originally thought, but I tell you what, you stay the course and you keep on pushing...I mean we were just featured on the Rachel Ray show,” said Rio.

The company started here in Rockford but has now blown up across the nation over the past two years. “You can drive the ROCK’N Vodka car on play-station and XBOX all over the world. Sammy Hagar’s posting about us, Ryan Roxie...” said Rio.

ROCK’N Vodka has been noticed by celebrities everywhere. They’ve partnered up with NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki, MMA Fighter and Hononegah graduate Corey Anderson, and even the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend, and cheap trick guitarist Rick Nielsen.

“It’s been great obviously with the Rick Nielsen connection and his influence around the world,” said Rio. “We’re also the featured vodka at the Hard Rock Casino, the new casino here in Rockford.”

ROCK’N Vodka is now offered in Canada and six different states in the USA. Last Friday, Walmart approved it to be sold in all 161 of it’s Illinois locations.

“It’s just going berserk right now. It’s nuts. It’s a blessing,” said Rio.

Rio added that starting the company right before the pandemic hit, turned out to be a blessing in disguise. It allowed them to spend so much close time to strategize their next moves for the company with Rick Nielsen.

Rio still owns RBI Brunch Bar in Rockford, but said the explosion of ROCK’N Vodka led him to sell the other four restaurants he owned, in order to make more time to expand the brand.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freeport Middle School
Freeport Middle School staff member removed pending investigation
Rockford Public Schools change mask mandate policy in response to ruling by downstate Illinois...
RPS, other local districts re-evaluate mask mandate policies after ruling by downstate Illinois judge.
22-year-old Michael Lockhart of Rockford faces six counts of burglary and for having no valid...
Rockford man charged with multiple burglaries after spree throughout city
FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks to the media at the...
Kinzinger releases statement after GOP backlash
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces that three more people have died in the state from from...
Pritzker hits back at Irvin’s statements on crime

Latest News

New exhibit will highlight the successes of the Black Panther Party.
Ethnic Heritage Museum reopens with new exhibit
Four fatalities and 40 crashes on ISP roads in first month of 2022.
Illinois State Police release January traffic numbers for District 16
Rockford Public Schools change mask mandate policy in response to ruling by downstate Illinois...
RPS, other local districts re-evaluate mask mandate policies after ruling by downstate Illinois judge.
College fair highlights importance and legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities
College fair highlights importance and legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities