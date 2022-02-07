Advertisement

Lineman rescues seagull trapped on power line in Myrtle Beach

(Source: Jennifer Greer)
By Michael Owens and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A dramatic rescue of a seagull was caught on camera in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

Jennifer Greer sent a video to WMBF of the bird being trapped on a cable in the coastal South Carolina city.

The video shows a Santee Cooper lineman raised up in a bucket truck to get the seagull down.

After bringing it in closer, the lineman was able to untangle the seagull before it quickly flew away.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Public Schools change mask mandate policy in response to ruling by downstate Illinois...
Pritzker files appeal against ruling made by downstate Illinois judge on school mask mandates
Freeport Middle School
Freeport Middle School staff member removed pending investigation
If everything works out just perfectly, a 40° isn't out of the question Tuesday.
Widely varying temperatures expected in the coming week
Four fatalities and 40 crashes on ISP roads in first month of 2022.
Illinois State Police release January traffic numbers for District 16
Beautiful cats bring joy to dozens of Stateliners who stopped by for the show.
Rock Valley Cat Club puts on 66th American Fanciers Cat Show

Latest News

A couple from Oneida, Wisconsin have claimed one-half of a massive Powerball jackpot.
Meet the couple who won a $316M Powerball jackpot
A man speaks with a police officer in a patrol vehicle outside the Spelman campus Tuesday...
Leaders at Black colleges alert, undeterred by bomb threats
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington
Tammy and Cliff Webster won part of one of the largest Powerball jackpots in history.
Wisconsin couple claims half of one of the largest Powerball jackpots
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden task force releases report to strengthen labor unions