ISP ramps up patrol on state expressways in effort to curb violent crime

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois State Police (ISP) on Monday released the data on increased highway, air operations and K-9 patrol in efforts to curb violent crime in Illinois following Gov. Pritzker’s expansion of anti-violence measures focused on Chicago area expressways.

Since October 2021, law enforcement has initiated almost 5000 traffic stops, 232 DUI arrests, 69 firearm recoveries, 133 criminal arrests, and responded to over 4900 crashes. State and local law enforcement agencies have also honed in on car hijacking suspects who use Illinois expressways.

Recently, the ISP announced the installation of 99 Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs) on the Dan Ryan expressway with plans to continue to work with the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Chicago Department of Transportation to install an additional 200 ALPRs within the next year.

These ALPRs have already impacted investigations of expressway shootings and aggravated fleeing and eluding involving stolen vehicles that cross over onto expressways.

“I have directed the Illinois State Police and other agencies to make every possible effort to keep our expressways safe and solve the heinous shootings that spill over from neighborhoods onto the expressway, and these arrests are proof that these efforts are working,” says Gov. JB Pritzker.

Mobilizing ISP resources helps ensure these violent offenders are being held accountable by federal and local law enforcement and increased the number of joint details focused on high visibility and anti-violence enforcement efforts.

“We’ve invested in technology and increased forensics capacity to help solve these crimes and focused additional manpower to prevent them in the first place – along with the hundreds of millions of new investments in preventing violence. While much work remains, I look forward to continuing our efforts with our partners to keep our expressways and communities safe.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, ISP Director Kelly has directed additional ISP Troopers from across the state to help with expressway enforcements efforts and increase ISP’s presence on the Chicago area expressways as part of a plan approved by the Governor.

“As a result of these investigative efforts and collaboration with our law enforcement partners, and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office Felony Review Unit, 20 more dangerous individuals will be held accountable for the violence and disruption they have caused on the Chicago area expressways,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “My thanks to all of our ISP troopers, including our pilots, K-9 teams, special agents, crime scene investigators, SWAT, and all federal and local law enforcement agencies who continue to adapt to meet the demand for safety and justice for all.

Those Troopers focus on deterring criminal activity, while increasing enforcement against other criminal activity. There were 24 homicides on Chicago-area expressways in 2021.

Coordination continues with Chicago Police Department (CPD) and Department of Homeland Security air assets, utilizing the ISP Air Operations Teams who have flown multiple missions to provide crucial information to officers on the ground take suspects into custody, particularly suspects driving stolen vehicles.

The charges, filed against 20 individuals, include three first degree murders, one involuntary manslaughter, three attempted murders, and additional charges for crimes including aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated vehicular hijacking as well as aggravated fleeing and eluding.

“The ISP is showing: If you engage in criminal activity on the expressways, you will be identified, you will be arrested, and you will be charged with the most serious charges under the law. The ISP is adapting and improving our investigative and apprehension efforts to combat these senseless and unacceptable crimes.”

