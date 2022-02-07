Illinois State Police release January traffic numbers for District 16

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Police released it’s January traffic numbers for District 16, which covers Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone and Jo Daviess counties. And it was a deadly first month in 2022 with four traffic fatalities in District 16. Out of the 291 total tickets issued in January; 107 were for speeding, 16 were for distracted driving, and five were for Scott’s Law violations. There were 40 traffic crashes investigated in January, 9 arrests for DUI, and 358 written warnings.

