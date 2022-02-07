Advertisement

IHSA approves 1-32 seeding for Class 1A through Class 6A football playoffs, Discusses IHSA 8-man playoff in 2023

(WIFR)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WIFR) - On Monday the IHSA Board of Directors approved to change the seeding for Class 1A through Class 6A football playoffs. Those classes were previously split up into North and South and were seeded 1-16, which led to each North and South champion meeting in the State Championship. The board approved to begin seeding teams 1-32 instead, which goes along with what Class 7A and 8A already have in place.

During the same Board of Directors meeting discussed the creation of an IHSA 8-man football playoff beginning in 2023. The Board of Directors said the IHSA Football Advisory Committee recommended an 8-man playoff and State Championship in 2023.

In response, the Board of Directors said, “The Board is generally supportive of that idea, but did not officially act on it. The Board has requested more details from the advisory committee and IHSA staff on an IHSA 8-man football state series prior to any action, including playoff qualifier numbers, a playoff schedule, number of classes, and school enrollment limitations for participating in 8-man.”

