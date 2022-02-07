IceHogs: Head Trainer fired in November 2021 following sexual harassment allegations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a statement from the Chicago Blackhawks, the team said they fired IceHogs Head Athletic Trainer D.J. Jones in November 2021 following allegations of sexual harassment.

“Recently, when allegations of sexual harassment in 2014 by D.J. Jones, the head athletic trainer for the Rockford IceHogs, were reported to the Blackhawks on October 27, 2021, we adhered to our new protocols and procedures, suspended Mr. Jones, conducted an in-depth investigation over 5 days and, following the conclusive results, terminated Mr. Jones on November 3, 2021,” The team said.

The organization also added in their statement, “Under our new leadership, we have made it crystal clear that nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our players and employees, and there is a zero-tolerance policy for any violation of our standards of conduct in our organization. We have done a lot of work to ensure an environment where employees are encouraged to feel safe coming forward, even if it is about wrongdoing that occurred in the past.”

Jones had been with the team since 2006. The October 27, 2021 report would come a day after Jenner & Block released their report of allegations of sexual misconduct within the Blackhawks organization. The IceHogs have been a Blackhawks affiliate since 2007.

