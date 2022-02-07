Family of slain Machesney Park woman demands accountability

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - 74-year-old Ellen Marsh in January 2021 was allegedly murdered at the hands of a furloughed member of the prison system.

Court records show 41-year-old Shane Bouma had been released from prison in order to undergo drug rehabilitation, it was during this time he allegedly forced his way into Marsh’s house, killing her.

Bouma was hiding from police after they responded to a domestic battery claim. Authorities allege he knocked on marsh’s door and upon answering... he sexually abused her and strangled her to death. The marsh’s now face a legal battle with Winnebago County. Bouma had been in and out of jail since 1997. The Marsh’s argue that if the jail furlough didn’t allow Bouma to leave, Ellen would be alive today.

“What me and my wife and my family have gone through, I don’t want anyone else to have to feel the pain that we have and are continuing to go through,” son of Ellen Marsh, Timothy, told 23 News.

Defendants in the lawsuit include Winnebago County sheriff Gary Caruana, Winnebago County jail Superintendent Robert Redmond, and the Salvation Army, which owned the halfway house Bouma was staying at when Marsh was murdered.

“Instead of sticking our heads in the sand we have to recognize this and the government has to do what it is supposed to do and that is protect its community,” prosecuting attorney Daniel Herbert says.

The office of Winnebago county state’s attorney J. Hanley issued a statement regarding the lawsuit, it reads:

The murder of Ellen Marsh at the hands of Shane Bouma was tragic. I cannot imagine what her son Timothy is going through. Through the criminal prosecution of Shane Bouma, this Office will continue to seek justice on behalf of Ellen and Timothy Marsh.

This Office has recently received the civil lawsuit filed by Timothy Marsh. We will review the allegations within Mr. Marsh’s complaint and defend it accordingly.

We expect to be successful in both the prosecution of Bouma and in defending Timothy Marsh’s lawsuit.

