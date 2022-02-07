Ethnic Heritage Museum reopens with new exhibit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today, the African American Gallery of the Ethnic Heritage Museum in Rockford reopened and showcased it’s newest exhibit. The exhibit highlights the accomplishments of the Black Panther Party and will be on display until the end of April.

The exhibit features many different pieces portraying the history of the Black Panthers and their long lasting impact on black empowerment. Today, the influence of the Black Panther Party is still felt in current social movements such as Black Lives Matter. Board of Directors member and curator of the gallery David Ruffin calls the exhibit “a labor of love”.

Ruffin says growing up as an African American boy was confusing, because the news would speak negatively about the Black Panthers Party itself, but he saw all the good things that the party was doing for the community.

“Now that I have put it together as an exhibit, I can see where some of the confusion lies,” said Ruffin. “But now that you look back over it in history, you can see some of the good things that they’ve actually accomplished, things that are now a part of everyday life.”

Ruffin said the exhibit was originally supposed to open for Black History Month in 2020, but the pandemic put it on pause.

“I think my favorite piece is either the berets, because the Black Panthers were associated with their berets and black leather jackets, or the picture of Bobby Rush,” said Ruffin. “Bobby Rush was supported by the Black Panthers, he started the Black Panthers in Illinois, and he’s the only person who has defeated Barack Obama in an election.”

Ruffin said there was a steady amount of traffic coming in to see the exhibit considering COVID-19 concerns and the cold weather.

“I am very pleased people are concerned and curious about the exhibit,” said Ruffin.

The Heritage Museum Park is located in the 1100 block of South Main Street and is handicap accessible. Masks are required for all indoor activities.

