Advertisement

East alum Chris Burnell looks to end time with RVC hoops on a high note

The Great Lakes District Championships begin February 26
Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports headlines from your favorite teams.
By Michael Tilka
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Chris Burnell set the record book on fire in his time at East.

He finished as the E-rab’s all-time leading scorer with 1,663 points. He had the most assists of any player since 1985 with 489 and ended in third in rebounds at 674. With an extra year of NJCAA eligibility due to covid, Burnell decided to play in his hometown after playing at Kirkwood College in Iowa. But before deciding on his future plans and continuing to pursue a degree in sports management, he’s looking to end his time at RVC as a winner.

“The goal is to get a ring, that’s the main goal is just, I got to stay focused and play my game and I think everything will fall in place,” Burnell said.

“We want the best players in the area to come to Rock Valley and when we can get players like Chris Burnell to stay around and stay home and play in front of their friends and family, we got to make that happen and hopefully his success here and his future success is something that encourages other local talent to stay around,” RVC Head Coach Tyler Bredehoeft said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freeport Middle School
Freeport Middle School staff member removed pending investigation
Rockford Public Schools change mask mandate policy in response to ruling by downstate Illinois...
RPS, other local districts re-evaluate mask mandate policies after ruling by downstate Illinois judge.
22-year-old Michael Lockhart of Rockford faces six counts of burglary and for having no valid...
Rockford man charged with multiple burglaries after spree throughout city
FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks to the media at the...
Kinzinger releases statement after GOP backlash
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces that three more people have died in the state from from...
Pritzker hits back at Irvin’s statements on crime

Latest News

North Boone, Belvidere North take home runner-up finishes at State Cheer
North Boone, Belvidere North take home runner-up finishes at State Cheer
Four NIC-10 squads advance to Girls Bowling Sectional
Four NIC-10 squads advance to Girls Bowling Sectional
Le-Win/Stockton wins Boys Wrestling Regional Championship
Lena-Winslow/Stockton wins Boys Wrestling Regional Championship
Stateline Slam - February 4th recap PART ONE
Stateline Slam - February 4 Recap