East alum Chris Burnell looks to end time with RVC hoops on a high note

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Chris Burnell set the record book on fire in his time at East.

He finished as the E-rab’s all-time leading scorer with 1,663 points. He had the most assists of any player since 1985 with 489 and ended in third in rebounds at 674. With an extra year of NJCAA eligibility due to covid, Burnell decided to play in his hometown after playing at Kirkwood College in Iowa. But before deciding on his future plans and continuing to pursue a degree in sports management, he’s looking to end his time at RVC as a winner.

“The goal is to get a ring, that’s the main goal is just, I got to stay focused and play my game and I think everything will fall in place,” Burnell said.

“We want the best players in the area to come to Rock Valley and when we can get players like Chris Burnell to stay around and stay home and play in front of their friends and family, we got to make that happen and hopefully his success here and his future success is something that encourages other local talent to stay around,” RVC Head Coach Tyler Bredehoeft said.

