Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge

West Palm Beach police said a bicyclist was killed when a drawbridge began to rise while she...
West Palm Beach police said a bicyclist was killed when a drawbridge began to rise while she was attempting to cross.(West Palm Beach Police Department Facebook page)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a bicyclist fell to her death when a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to the Florida mainland began rising before she could reach the other side.

West Palm Beach police spokesperson Mike Jachles says she tried to hang on and a bystander also tried to pull her to safety but lost his grip.

The woman fell five or six stories and landed on concrete.

Police are trying to determine why the bridge tender began raising the span before it was clear of pedestrians.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the bridge tender was “distraught” over what happened.

