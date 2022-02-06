Widely varying temperatures expected in the coming week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Picking up where January left off, February’s off to quite a chilly start. After registering a 43° high temperature on the month’s opening day, we’ve since strung together four straight days with temperatures well below normal.

The pattern over the coming days is to turn a bit more volatile, at least from a temperature standpoint. Warming’s to get underway overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning, thanks to the combination of incoming cloud cover and a well established southerly wind expected to maintain its strength. Come sunrise Sunday, temperatures will likely have surged into the middle 20s.

The combination of clouds and southerly winds will allow temperatures to rise overnight into early Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Southerly winds are to remain quite gusty for much of the night Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds and southerly winds will allow temperatures to steadily warm overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Breezes will remain a factor for much of the day Sunday, though not to the extent they were on Saturday. Despite the fact that little, if any sunshine’s expected Sunday, the breeze should be enough to send temperatures into the middle 30s. Should any sun unexpectedly appear, upper 30s to near 40° would not be out of the question.

Winds will remain a factor for much of Sunday, though they'll be mild southwesterly winds most of the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There won't be much in the way of sunshine Sunday, but southwesterly winds will bring us well into the 30s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds will restrict temperatures some, but Sunday's still expected to be slightly above normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The warming’s to only be temporary, though. A cold front will approach the area either late Sunday afternoon or early Sunday evening. Ahead of it, a few sprinkles, flurries, or light snow showers may percolate. Much as was the case Friday afternoon, the fast moving nature of this disturbance will preclude accumulations of any significance, though a light dusting in a spot or two isn’t entirely out of the question.

A cold front will be approaching early Sunday evening, and a wind shift to the northwest is to follow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A weak cold front could bring a few flurries or light snow showers late Sunday or Sunday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds go northwesterly behind the system’s departure Sunday night into Monday. Despite ample sunshine expected Monday, temperatures will revert back into the middle 20s.

More sunshine's on tap Monday, but northwesterly winds spell colder temperatures. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another quick shot of colder air arrives Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another shot of milder air is to arrive Tuesday as winds once again realign out of the southwest. With upper level winds also realigning somewhat, ushering in Pacific air into the Midwest, it’s a real possibility that temperatures could reach 40° Tuesday, even with limited sunshine.

If everything works out just perfectly, a 40° isn't out of the question Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another milder day’s expected Wednesday before the latest in a series of frontal disturbances passes through the region, again sending temperatures downward.

Another day of slightly above normal temperatures appears likely Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A slightly stronger disturbance expected to pass through the area Thursday night into early Friday offers slightly better snow chances, but again, no significant accumulations are foreseen.

Temperatures will again briefly rise Friday to near 40° before another shot of chilly air arrives next weekend into early next week.

While temperatures appear to be highly volatile over the next week to ten days, there’s no evidence of any bitterly cold air showing up anywhere in model projections. Similarly, there’s no record-threatening warmth anywhere to be found during that period.

One thing’s also for sure. Our woefully snow-free winter’s showing no signs of reversing course anytime soon. For the season, we’re nearly a foot below normal in that department, and that deficit’s only to grow significantly over the next week or so.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.