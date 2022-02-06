Advertisement

Transform Rockford announces 2022 ACE Conference and Expo

The conference will take place March 2 and March 3.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Transform Rockford invited local entrepreneurs and businesses to make their dreams a reality with the announcement of this year’s Accelerating Creatives and Entrepreneurs Conference and Expo.

According to Transform Rockford Program Manager Spitty Tata, ACE Expo allows people to connect with other self starters. Participants also get the chance to hear advice from experts who have been around the block a few times. The expo will take place March 2, online, and March 3, at the Discovery Center Museum.

“We’ve started to work on what we talk about as an innovation ecosystem. An innovation ecosystem, if you look at the picture, is about explaining to the community, all the different resources available to them,” said Tata.

To learn more and register for the event go to theaceevent.com.

